Sport

Australian Olyslagers wins high jump after long rain delay
World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Women's High Jump Final - Japan National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - September 21, 2025 Australia's Nicola Olyslagers in action REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski/Pool
World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Women's High Jump Final - Japan National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - September 21, 2025 Australia's Nicola Olyslagers celebrates with her medal and national flag after winning gold REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Women's High Jump Final - Japan National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - September 21, 2025 Australia's Nicola Olyslagers celebrates during the final REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel
World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Women's High Jump Final - Japan National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - September 21, 2025 Australia's Nicola Olyslagers in action REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Women's High Jump Final - Japan National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - September 21, 2025 Australia's Nicola Olyslagers in action during the final REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel
21 Sep 2025 09:09PM
TOKYO :Australia’s Nicola Olyslagers, twice an Olympic silver medallist, won the women’s world high jump gold on Sunday, but only after a nervous wait during a long rain suspension.

Olyslagers, the world indoor champion for the last two years, was faultless through to 2.00 metres, with Poland’s Maria Zodzik the only other athlete to clear it - at the third attempt – for a lifetime best.

Ukraine’s Olympic champion and world record holder Yaroslava Mahuchikh failed once – before torrential rain forced a suspension of the action.

After around an hour trying to keep warm, the remaining three athletes returned to the fray, though with little success.

Mahuchikh passed at two metres but failed twice at 2.02 to take the bronze on 1.97, ahead of Serbia’s Angelina Topic on countback.

Neither Zodzik or Olyslagers could get over 2.02 and so it was all over with a flash, with silver for Poland and gold for Australia - their first of the championships.

Mahuchikh's bronze took the tally of countries winning a medal to 50 - a quarter of those competing at the event - with just the rain-delayed men's discus left to finish.

Source: Reuters
