Australian Olyslagers wins high jump after long rain delay

TOKYO :Australia’s Nicola Olyslagers, twice an Olympic silver medallist, won the women’s world high jump gold on Sunday, but only after a nervous wait during a long rain suspension.

Olyslagers, the world indoor champion for the last two years, was faultless through to 2.00 metres, with Poland’s Maria Zodzik the only other athlete to clear it - at the third attempt – for a lifetime best.

Ukraine’s Olympic champion and world record holder Yaroslava Mahuchikh failed once – before torrential rain forced a suspension of the action.

After around an hour trying to keep warm, the remaining three athletes returned to the fray, though with little success.

Mahuchikh passed at two metres but failed twice at 2.02 to share the bronze on 1.97 with Serbia’s Angelina Topic.

Neither Zodzik or Olyslagers could get over 2.02 and so it was all over with a flash, with silver for Poland and gold for Australia - their first of the championships.

OLYSLAGERS SAYS HER FAITH HELPED HER

Olyslagers said her religious faith had helped her deal with the challenge presented by the weather.

"I have this light inside of me that even when it's pouring down rain, this love is like a burning fire inside of me," she said.

"So even if I had to wait hours in between attempts, I could just look and just go, wow, this is for you, God, let's do this.

"So, tonight, coming back away as a world champion is wonderful, but I think what I'm taking from this even more is that when you have that love in your heart - without passion, high jump is just moving limbs over a bar - it's really nothing."

Topic said: "This is the toughest three hours I had to survive my whole life.

"In Paris (at the Olympics) I didn't get a chance to show what I can do, I promised myself this time I would give everything I have in my body to try to win this.

"It was very stressful. I cleared all my heights on the first attempt then it started raining like crazy. I still was ready for more, but unfortunately I was not able to clear my personal best at this time, during this rain.

"I was just landed next to (Australian) Eleanor Patterson. I was crying like a baby, I don't think I would have survived this without her. I love her and thanks to her I was OK."

Mahuchikh's bronze took the tally of countries winning a medal to 50 - a quarter of those competing at the event - with just the rain-delayed men's discus left to finish.