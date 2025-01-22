Australian Open 2025: Day 11 highlights, results

MELBOURNE : Highlights of the 11th day of the Australian Open on Wednesday(times GMT):

0156 KEYS LEVELS QUARTER-FINAL WITH SVITOLINA

American 19th seed Keys won the second set 6-3 to force a decider in her quarter-final against Ukrainian 28th seed Svitolina.

0110 SVITOLINA TAKES FIRST SET IN QUARTER-FINAL AGAINST KEYS

Elina Svitolina took the first set 6-3 in her quarter-final against Madison Keys in the early match at Rod Laver Arena.

The winner will play either Emma Navarro or Iga Swiatek for a place in the final

For order of play see here

READ MORE

Vintage Djokovic quells Alcaraz challenge to reach Australian Open semis

Badosa stuns Gauff, Zverev downs Paul ahead of evening showdown

Zverev raises his game to down Paul and reach Melbourne semis again

Sabalenka sees off Pavlyuchenkova to reach Australian Open semi-finals

'Here I am': Badosa savours first Grand Slam semi-final spot

PREVIEW-Sinner faces 'underdog' De Minaur on his home turf at Australian Open

Swiatek satisfied after WADA decide not to appeal her case at CAS

Australian broadcaster apologises to Djokovic, Serbian fans

Svitolina wants to give Ukraine a 'little light' after reaching quarter-finals