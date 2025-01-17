Logo
Sport

Australian Open 2025: Day Six highlights, results
Jan 15, 2025; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Aryna Sabalenka hits a forehand during her match against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro of Spain in the second round of the women's singles at the 2025 Australian Open at Melbourne Park. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-Imagn Images/ File Photo
Jan 15, 2025; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Carlos Alcaraz of Spain plays a backhand during his match against Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan in the second round of the men's singles at the 2025 Australian Open at Melbourne Park. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-Imagn Images/ File Photo
17 Jan 2025 08:22AM
MELBOURNE : Highlights of the sixth day of the Australian Open on Friday (all times GMT):

0013 PLAY BEGINS AT MELBOURNE PARK

Play began on schedule on the sixth day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park with the temperature at around 20 degrees Celsius (68 degrees Fahrenheit).

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka will feature on Rod Laver Arena in her third round clash against Denmark's Clara Tauson and four-times Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka takes on Belinda Bencic.

Carlos Alcaraz plays Portugal's Nuno Borges before 10-times Australian Open winner Novak Djokovic faces Tomas Machac in the evening session.

For order of play see here

Source: Reuters

