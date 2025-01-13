Australian Open 2025: Day Two highlights, results

MELBOURNE : Highlights of the second day of the Australian Open on Monday (all times GMT):

0322 SVITOLINA MARCHES ON

Ukrainian 28th seed Elina Svitolina, a twice quarter-finalist at Melbourne Park, progressed after a 6-4 6-4 victory over Romanian Sorana Cirstea.

0304 LOCAL HOPE TOMLJANOVIC ADVANCES

Australian wildcard Ajla Tomljanovic defeated American Ashlyn Krueger 6-4 4-6 6-4 on Margaret Court Arena to reach the second round.

0257 MICHELSEN UPSETS TSITSIPAS

Unseeded American Alex Michelsen stunned Greek 11th seed and 2023 runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-5 6-3 2-6 6-4.

0205 GAUFF PASSES KENIN TEST

American third seed Coco Gauff, the 2023 U.S. Open winner, knocked out compatriot and former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin with a 6-3 6-3 win.

0159 SHNAIDER THROUGH AFTER STRAIGHT SETS WIN

Russian 12th seed Diana Shnaider, 20, advanced after beating Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto 7-6(4) 6-4.

0125 BRITON BURRAGE FIRST WINNER ON DAY TWO

Britain's Jodie Burrage was the first winner on day two when she romped into the second round with a 6-2 6-4 victory over French qualifier Leolia Jeanjean on court 13.

The world number 173 will next face either third seed Coco Gauff or former champion Sofia Kenin, who were playing their first-round match on Rod Laver Arena.

0005 PLAY GETS UNDERWAY AS SCHEDULED ON DAY TWO

Play got underway as scheduled on day two of the championships with no sign of the wet weather that washed out a good chunk of play on day one.

The temperature was hovering around the 24 degrees Celsius (75F) mark with blue skies and bright sunshine at the Melbourne Park precinct.