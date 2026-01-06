Australian Open prize fund reaches record $75 million

Jan 6 : ‌The prize fund for this year's Australian Open has been increased by 16 per cent to A$111.5 million ($74.88 million), making it the largest purse in the tournament's history, organisers announced on Tuesday.

The two singles champions will each pocket A$4.15 million, up from the A$3.5 million ‌which Jannik Sinner and Madison Keys ‌took home last year.

"This 16 per cent increase demonstrates our commitment to supporting tennis careers at every level," said Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley.

"From boosting qualifying prize money by 55 per cent since 2023 to enhancing player benefits, we're ensuring professional tennis is ‍sustainable for all competitors."

The U.S. Open offered the largest prize fund of the Grand Slams last year with $90 million, while Wimbledon offered a total of 53.5 million pounds ($72.49 million) and ​the French Open 56.35 ‌million euros ($66.12 million).

First-round losers at the Australian Open will walk away with A$150,000, a hike of 14 per cent ​from 2025, while the qualifying rounds will see the largest hike ⁠of 16 per cent. Those falling ‌in third round of qualifying will earn A$83,500.

The prize ​money increase is part of Tennis Australia's $135 million investment across the "Summer of Tennis", which Tiley said, "strengthens tennis's ‍foundation, ensuring the sport's long-term health and commercial growth".

The Australian ⁠Open runs from January 18 to February 1 at Melbourne Park.

($1 = ​1.4890 Australian dollars)

($1 = ‌0.7381 pounds)

($1 = 0.8523 euros)