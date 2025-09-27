Australian Rules-Brisbane crush Geelong to claim back-to-back AFL titles

MELBOURNE :Charlie Cameron and Hugh McCluggage booted four goals apiece as the Brisbane Lions roared to a 47-point win over the Geelong Cats in the Australian Football League Grand Final to secure back-to-back titles on Saturday.

Livewire forward Cameron lit the spark as the Lions broke the Cats' resistance with a three-goal burst late in the third quarter in front of a heaving crowd of 100,022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Midfield dynamo McLuggage then booted three majors after the final break as Brisbane ran riot with nine fourth-quarter goals in the 18.14 (122) to 11.9 (75) triumph.

With a fifth championship in 25 years in the top flight of Australian Rules football, the Lions staked their claim as the most dominant AFL team of the modern era.

Midfielder Will Ashcroft claimed his second Norm Smith Medal as "best-on-ground" in the Grand Final, having won his first in the 60-point demolition of Sydney last year.

"We knew we were going to be in for a battle today," the golden-haired 21-year-old said.

"To the Brisbane Lions footy club, from top to bottom, everyone puts in so much work. We keep turning up and battling through adversity.

"Can't wait to enjoy tonight and next week and then we get back to work and go again next year."

Geelong were also bidding for a fifth trophy this century but their fans will wonder whether they peaked too early.

Three weeks ago, they smashed the Lions by 38 points in the qualifying final at the same venue.

On Saturday, they took a two-goal lead early in the second quarter but were pegged back by goals to McCluggage and Levi Ashcroft as the Lions levelled to 5.6 (36) - 5.6 (36) at half-time.

The armwrestle continued until Cameron broke the game open with three goals either side of the final break.

Geelong ruckman Mark Blicavs cut the lead to 21 points with a major from the goal-square but the Lions responded with seven unanswered goals as the Cats crashed to their heaviest Grand Final defeat since the 61-point humiliation by Carlton in 1995.

Geelong's talismanic captain Patrick Dangerfield, held to 10 disposals, had no influence on the game, a week after dominating the preliminary final win over Hawthorn.

"We don’t as Australians always celebrate those who come second all that well, but there’s plenty to be proud of," Dangerfield said.

"To Brisbane, you were far too good. Congratulations, enjoy your celebrations."