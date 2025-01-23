Australian sprinter Ewan joins Ineos Grenadiers

LONDON : Australian sprinter Caleb Ewan said he was excited to have the chance to start winning Grand Tour stages again after signing with British outfit Ineos Grenadiers for the 2025 season.

The signing of Ewan, who has won five stages at both the Tour de France and Giro d'Italia, will be a major boost to the team as they plan for the months ahead.

"This is a really exciting new challenge for me and a fantastic opportunity to get back to my best with the incredible support of the Ineos Grenadiers," he said.

"In 2025 my goal is to return to winning big races. It's been a few years since I've won some of those major events but I firmly believe I have it in me.

"I'm still only 30, and with the right guidance and the expertise that Ineos brings, I believe I can rediscover my best form here."

Ewan spent last season at Jayco-AIUIa but has opted to switch to Ineos who he believes offer him the best platform to add to his impressive collection of major wins.

"We haven't finalised my race programme yet, but I'm looking forward to having those discussions with the team," he said.

Ewan is the sixth new signing for Ineos in 2025, with new names for the British squad including fellow Australian and Jayco rider Lucas Hamilton, French all-rounder Axel Laurance and veteran Luxembourg racer Bob Jungels.

"We have made significant changes to our performance team for 2025 and that expertise will be key in enabling not only Caleb but all our riders, to be in the best possible position to challenge at every race," INEOS performance director Scott Drawer said in a statement.