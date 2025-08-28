Australian Vine solos to Vuelta stage six win, Traeen takes red jersey

Australian Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) launched a solo attack from a breakaway group in the final 20 kilometres to win stage six of the Vuelta a Espana on Thursday, with Torstein Traeen of Norway taking second place and the overall race lead.

Vine was part of a 10-man group which got away early on the 170.3km ride from Olot to Pal in Andorra, before the Australian went for broke and held off the chasers for his third individual Vuelta career stage win.

Traeen (Bahrain Victorious) came in 54 seconds behind Vine, enough to move from 26th overall to the top of the general classification, with a 31-second lead over Frenchman Bruno Armirail, who finished fourth on the stage.

Italy's Lorenzo Fortunato (XDS Astana) was third over the line and is also third overall, while Vine's teammate Jonas Vingegaard dropped from first to fifth, two minutes and 33 seconds adrift of the new leader Traeen.