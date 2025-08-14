Australia's Owen out of rest of white-ball series after Rabada blow

MELBOURNE :Australia all-rounder Mitchell Owen has been ruled out for the remainder of the white-ball series against South Africa due to a concussion after being struck on the helmet by Kagiso Rabada.

Cricket Australia (CA) said on Thursday the Tasmanian passed a sideline assessment during the 53-run defeat in the second T20I in Darwin on Tuesday but later reported concussion symptoms.

His mandatory, 12-day stand-down period will see him miss the series-decider in Cairns on Saturday and also a potential debut in the following ODI series.

Spin-bowling all-rounder Cooper Connolly replaces Owen in the squad.

Batter Matt Short and fast bowler Lance Morris will also miss the ODI series with side and back injuries, respectively.

They were replaced by all-rounder Aaron Hardie and slow bowler Matthew Kuhnemann.

Morris reported lower back soreness and has returned to Perth for further assessment, CA said.

The T20I series is tied at 1-1, with Australia winning the first match in Darwin by 17 runs.