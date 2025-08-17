Australia’s Slipper, Pietsch out of second test against Springboks

JOHANNESBURG :Australia are counting the cost of their epic 38-22 Rugby Championship victory over South Africa at Ellis Park on Saturday after wing Dylan Pietsch and experienced prop James Slipper were ruled out of Saturday's second test in Cape Town.

Australia rallied from 22 points down to win in Johannesburg for the first time since 1963 in a scintillating second half display that rocked the world champions.

Pietsch broke his jaw in the first half and Slipper failed a concussion test after the match.

Both will return to Australia, along with flyhalf Ben Donaldson (abductor strain), who was injured in training ahead of the game.

Wing Filipo Daugunu, prop Rhys van Nek and centre Hamish Stewart will link up with the squad this week ahead of the clash in Cape Town.

Australia are also sweating on the fitness of captain Harry Wilson, who pulled up lame after scoring the second of two tries at Ellis Park.