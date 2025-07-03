Logo
Australia's Smith return confirmed for second test v Windies
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - 2025 ICC World Test Championship Final - South Africa v Australia - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - June 11, 2025 Australia's Steve Smith in action as he hits four runs Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers/File Photo

03 Jul 2025 09:33AM
Australia batsman Steve Smith will return for the second test against West Indies in Grenada, replacing Josh Inglis, captain Pat Cummins confirmed on Wednesday.

Cummins said Smith had recovered sufficiently from a dislocated finger to resume his position at number four for the match starting on Thursday.

Inglis misses out after scoring five and 12 in the only change following Australia's 159-run win in the Barbados series-opener.

Smith dislocated his right little finger in last month's World Test Championship final and will be required to wear a splint for five weeks, Cricket Australia said.

However, the veteran came through a 30-minute batting session unscathed along with some slips catching drills.

"He's ready to go, the finger held up well," Cummins told reporters.

"He was really happy, particularly batting."

Australia XI:

Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Source: Reuters
