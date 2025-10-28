Austria hoping Milano-Cortina medal haul matches Beijing total

INNSBRUCK, Austria :With 101 days to go before the Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics and Paralympics in Italy, Austrian athletes on Tuesday unveiled their Games outfits as the winter sports powerhouse looks to match the medal haul from four years ago in Beijing.

The presentation took place on top of Mount Patscherkofl near Innsbruck with athletes posing with the mainly red-and-white clothes - to match the national colours - with a stunning sun-drenched and snowy Alpine mountain backdrop.

Austria, which expects a team of 110 to 125 athletes for the Olympics - depending on the final qualification figures - were seventh on the medals table at the Beijing 2022 Games with 18 and are hoping for a similar amount this time.

"This number is a very good basis and a very good result," said Austrian Olympic Committee General Secretary Florian Gosch of the medals target. "If there is more than that (in Milano-Cortina) then even better."

The Games in Italy run from February 6-22 with competitions spread over several places in Milan, the Dolomites and the Alps. The Paralympics are scheduled for March 6-15.

"We can see that our athletes are in the final stages of their preparations," said Austrian Olympic Committee President Horst Nussbaumer.

"They have many World Cup races ahead of them and can still refine their performance and form, and we want to support that wherever we can."