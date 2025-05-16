Ayuso pounces to win Giro stage seven, Roglic takes pink jersey

Spain's Juan Ayuso made his move on the climb to the finish to win stage seven of the Giro d'Italia on Friday, his first Grand Tour stage success, with Primoz Roglic moving into the overall lead.

The first mountain stage of the race, a 168km ride from Castel di Sangro to Tagliacozzo, came down to Ayuso having the legs to get away from his rivals in the final 400 metres, with his UAE Team-Emirates colleague Isaac del Toro coming second.

Colombian Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) was third, denying Roglic (Red Bull–Bora–Hansgrohe) a place on the podium, but the Slovenian did take the pink leader's jersey from Mads Pedersen, with the Dane losing touch on the final climb.