Ayuso signs five-year Lidl-Trek deal after split with UAE Team Emirates

Spanish cycling sensation Juan Ayuso signed a five-year contract with Lidl-Trek on Thursday after a messy divorce from UAE Team Emirates that turned the recent Vuelta a Espana into a public relations battleground.

The 23-year-old's move comes after what UAE Team Emirates diplomatically called "differences in the vision of development plans" when announcing their mutual agreement to terminate his contract early, a deal originally set to run until 2028.

But Ayuso did not buy the diplomatic spin, accusing UAE Team Emirates of trying to "damage my image" by announcing the split during the Vuelta, where he won two stages and was an early contender for the general classification.

The timing particularly stung because Ayuso said UAE Team Emirates had initially agreed to hold off on the announcement until after the Spanish Grand Tour concluded.

"I'm really excited. Joining Lidl-Trek is the start of an important new chapter in my career and I'm motivated to keep growing as a rider. Change always brings new energy and ambitions, so I can't wait to get started," Ayuso said in a statement on Thursday.

"From the outside you can see the team has built a strong identity, with a lot of unity and ambition. The long-term project they're putting together is something quite unique and special.

"It feels like a place where I can take the next step in my development, surrounded by riders and staff who share the same goals. I want to keep improving in the biggest races. The team has the ambition to become the best team in the world."

The young Spaniard has shown glimpses of what he can achieve in the future, winning a stage in the Giro d'Italia and two individual stages at the Vuelta this year.

He had also notched a third-place overall finish at the 2022 Vuelta and the young rider classification in 2023, and he sees his new home as the perfect launch-pad for bigger ambitions.

"Juan is one of the brightest young talents in cycling. He is already one of the best climbers and time trialists in the world, which makes for a very exciting package," said Luca Guercilena, Lidl-Trek's general manager.

"At only 23 years old, he still has room to grow, and we are committed to giving him all the support he needs to reach his full potential."