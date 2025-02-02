Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Badminton: Singapore's Jason Teh wins Thailand Masters, claims first major singles title
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Badminton: Singapore's Jason Teh wins Thailand Masters, claims first major singles title

Teh outlasted China's Wang Zheng Xing in the final of the Super 300 tournament 21-18, 15-21, 21-19 to take the victory

Badminton: Singapore's Jason Teh wins Thailand Masters, claims first major singles title
File photo of Jason Teh. (Photo: Facebook/Badminton Asia)
New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

Matthew Mohan
Matthew Mohan
02 Feb 2025 03:44PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: There would be no denying Singapore's Jason Teh on Sunday (Feb 2) as he claimed the first major singles title of his career.

Teh outlasted China's Wang Zheng Xing in a nail-biting men's singles final of the Thailand Masters at the Nimibutr Stadium in Bangkok 21-18, 15-21, 21-19.

This is his third career meeting with world number 39 Wang. Teh has now won two of their meetings.

Related:

Teh, who was the Super 300 tournament's fourth seed, reached a career-high rank of world number 30 earlier this week. 

He is the second-highest-ranked men's singles player in Singapore, behind compatriot Loh Kean Yew, who is 11th. 

He has been on a stellar run of form of late.

Last month, Teh reached the quarter-finals of the Indonesia Masters where he upset Japan's world number nine Kodai Naraoka. He also made the finals of five tournaments in 2024.

Source: CNA/mt(kg)

Related Topics

badminton Badminton World Federation Team Singapore

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement