Badminton: Singapore's Jason Teh wins Thailand Masters, claims first major singles title

SINGAPORE: There would be no denying Singapore's Jason Teh on Sunday (Feb 2) as he claimed the first major singles title of his career.

Teh outlasted China's Wang Zheng Xing in a nail-biting men's singles final of the Thailand Masters at the Nimibutr Stadium in Bangkok 21-18, 15-21, 21-19.

This is his third career meeting with world number 39 Wang. Teh has now won two of their meetings.