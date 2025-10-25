Bagnaia wins Malaysia sprint as Alex Marquez seals championship runner-up spot

SEPANG :Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia won the Malaysian Grand Prix sprint from pole position on Saturday, while Gresini Racing's Alex Marquez sealed second place and second in the overall championship standings behind his brother and world champion Marc Marquez.

Marc Marquez, who did not race due to injury, leads the championship standings on 545 points, followed by his brother Alex on 388.

After his sprint win, twice MotoGP champion Bagnaia overtook Marco Bezzecchi for third place in the world championship with 286 points, edging the Aprilia rider by just one point after Bezzecchi finished seventh in the sprint.

The Italian Bagnaia led from start to finish at the Sepang International Circuit, crossing the line 2.259 seconds clear of Alex Marquez to secure his second sprint victory of the season, having won the sprint in Japan last month.

Gresini Racing rider Fermin Aldeguer completed the podium after a superb late charge, though his result remains under investigation due to low tyre pressure. The Spaniard was nevertheless confirmed as Rookie of the Year.