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Bahrain Grand Prix in Sepang delayed due to heavy rain
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Bahrain Grand Prix in Sepang delayed due to heavy rain

Bahrain Grand Prix in Sepang delayed due to heavy rain
Formula One F1 - Bahrain Grand Prix - Sepang International Circuit, Sepang, Malaysia - October 4, 2026 Mechanics prepare the car of Red Bull's Max Verstappen before the race REUTERS/Jakub Porzycki
Bahrain Grand Prix in Sepang delayed due to heavy rain
Formula One F1 - Bahrain Grand Prix - Sepang International Circuit, Sepang, Malaysia - October 4, 2026 Mercedes' Andrea Kimi Antonelli with his father Marco Antonelli before the race REUTERS/Jakub Porzycki
Bahrain Grand Prix in Sepang delayed due to heavy rain
Formula One F1 - Bahrain Grand Prix - Sepang International Circuit, Sepang, Malaysia - October 4, 2026 Ferrari's Charles Leclerc before the race REUTERS/Annice Lyn
Bahrain Grand Prix in Sepang delayed due to heavy rain
Formula One F1 - Bahrain Grand Prix - Sepang International Circuit, Sepang, Malaysia - October 4, 2026 Mercedes' George Russell before the race REUTERS/Jakub Porzycki
04 Oct 2026 03:18PM
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SEPANG, Malaysia, Oct 4 : The start of the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia was delayed on Sunday due to heavy rain at the Sepang International Circuit. The race was due to start at 3 p.m. (0700 GMT).

The governing FIA said no improvement is forecasted for the next 10 minutes and sent the medical car out to report on track conditions.

The medical car reported a "significant amount of standing water" around the track, with the FIA adding that current conditions were not suitable to start the race.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen is on pole position, his first of the season, with Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton alongside him on the front row. Mercedes' championship leader Kimi Antonelli will start third on the grid.

Source: Reuters
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