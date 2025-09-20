Baku to stay on F1 calendar until 2030

BAKU :Azerbaijan will stay on the Formula One calendar until at least 2030 after the sport announced a four-year contract extension on Saturday.

The Baku City circuit has been on the calendar since 2016, when it was listed as the European Grand Prix, and hosts a race for the ninth time this weekend. The previous deal was due to expire next year.

"The circuit is unique, with technical sections and long straights that run through the stunning shoreline and historic old town, delivering an eventful and entertaining race every year," said Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali.

"This renewal reflects the strong trust and commitment between Formula One, the Azerbaijani Government and the promoter and paves the way for an exciting future in the country."