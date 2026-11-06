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Baleba out for few weeks due to hamstring injury, says Carrick
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Baleba out for few weeks due to hamstring injury, says Carrick

Baleba out for few weeks due to hamstring injury, says Carrick
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Manchester United v AS Roma - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - November 3, 2026 Manchester United's Carlos Baleba receives medical attention after sustaining an injury Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Baleba out for few weeks due to hamstring injury, says Carrick
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Manchester United v AS Roma - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - November 3, 2026 Manchester United's Carlos Baleba receives medical attention after sustaining an injury Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
06 Nov 2026 10:31PM
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Nov 6 : Manchester United midfielder Carlos Baleba will be out for a few weeks due to a hamstring injury sustained during Tuesday's 3-2 Champions League victory against AS Roma, manager Michael Carrick said on Friday.

• "It's definitely not this week, and he won't be back at any point over the international break. It'll be a little bit longer than that," Carrick told reporters

• Carrick also said left back Patrick Dorgu remains a doubt for Sunday's Premier League game against Aston Villa despite returning to training following a hamstring problem

• United, 17th in the league, are seeking their first Premier League win since August

Source: Reuters
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