Bangladesh board says ICC considering request to move their World Cup games from India

NEW ‌DELHI, Jan 7 : The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said on Wednesday that the sport's global governing body, the International Cricket Council, is considering their request to move their Twenty20 World Cup matches out of India over safety concerns.

Amid fraught relations between the two countries, Indian Premier League (IPL) side Kolkata Knight Riders said at the weekend that the country's cricket board (BCCI) ‌had told them to drop Bangladesh bowler Mustafizur Rahman.

Bangladesh's ‌interim government has since banned broadcasts of the IPL, and the BCB have refused to play their World Cup matches in India, which is co-hosting the February 7 to March 8 event with Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh are scheduled to play three World Cup matches in Kolkata next month.

"In its communication, the ICC has reiterated its ‍commitment to ensuring the full and uninterrupted participation of the Bangladesh team in the tournament," the BCB said.

"The ICC has conveyed its willingness to work closely with the BCB to address the concerns raised and has assured that the board’s inputs will ​be welcomed and duly considered ‌as part of the detailed security planning for the event."

The ICC and Indian board did not immediately reply to requests for comment from ​Reuters.

Some media reports have suggested the ICC, which is headed by former Indian board chief ⁠Jay Shah, had told Bangladesh they ‌must play in India or forfeit the matches.

However, the BCB said reports of ​such an ultimatum were "completely false" and that it would work with the ICC to arrive at a solution that ensures their successful participation.

Tensions ‍have risen in recent weeks between India and Bangladesh.

Hundreds protested near Bangladesh's High Commission ⁠in New Delhi last month after a Hindu factory worker was beaten and set on ​fire in Bangladesh's Mymensingh ‌district over allegations he insulted the Prophet Muhammad.