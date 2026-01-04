Bangladesh seeking to move T20 World Cup matches from India: report

Jan 4 : The ‌Bangladesh Cricket Board is seeking to move their Twenty20 World Cup matches out of India after fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman was released by his Indian Premier League team amid growing tensions between the countries, ESPNCricinfo reported.

Kolkata Knight Riders said on Saturday they had released the Bangladesh bowler after being told to do so by India's board (BCCI).

Bangladesh are scheduled to play three ‌Twenty20 World Cup matches in Kolkata next month, with the ‌tournament being co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Last month, hundreds protested near Bangladesh's High Commission in New Delhi after Hindu factory worker Dipu Chandra Das was beaten and set on fire in Bangladesh's Mymensingh district by a crowd that accused him of making derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

A total of 12 people were arrested in ‍connection with his death.

The incident worsened relations between India and its neighbour, with ties already strained after Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled to New Delhi following protests against her.

After Mustafizur's release on Saturday, ESPNCricinfo reported the BCB had held an emergency meeting ​and were planning to write ‌to the International Cricket Council (ICC) to relocate their matches and raise concerns about player safety.

"We have three matches of the T20 World Cup in ​Kolkata, so we will write to the ICC regarding what has happened today," BCB media ⁠committee chairman Amzad Hussain told ESPNcricinfo.

Last ‌year, the ICC allowed India to play Champions Trophy matches in the United ​Arab Emirates due to soured relations with hosts Pakistan.

On Sunday, cricket news site Cricbuzz reported that the BCB would ask the BCCI for a ‍formal explanation regarding Mustafizur's release.

The ICC and BCB did not immediately respond to Reuters ⁠requests for comment.

Bangladesh are due to play West Indies, England and Italy in Kolkata before ending ​the group stage against Nepal ‌in Mumbai.