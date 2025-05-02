Barca captain Ter Stegen to return from injury for Valladolid clash

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen will return to action in Saturday’s LaLiga clash at Real Valladolid, ending a seven-month spell out following knee surgery, coach Hansi Flick said.

The 33-year-old suffered a complete tear of a tendon below his right kneecap in September and had surgery shortly after. In his absence, Barca turned to Polish keeper Wojciech Szczesny, who came out of retirement in October to sign as a free agent.

The captain’s availabilty is a major boost for Barcelona, who lead LaLiga with 76 points, four points ahead of last season's champions Real Madrid with five games remaining, including a Clasico at home after the Valladolid trip.

"He is well, yes Marc ter Stegen will be back tomorrow," Flick told reporters on Friday with a big smile. "It will also be good for Szczesny to rest too. Marc is training very well, and can play at this level.

Asked if Ter Stegen will be in goal for the remaining games, Flick said: "I'm not thinking about changing anything until the end of the season. But it can change, after Valladolid, we will see what happens."

Barca have fewer than 72 hours to recover before Saturday's match, which looks easily manageable on paper, with bottom-placed Valladolid relegated from LaLiga last week.

Flick's side hammered Valladolid 7-0 in August and now visit a team who have four wins so far this season and the league’s worst defensive record, having conceded 81 goals in 33 games.

"The attitude should be the same level as Wednesday's Champions League clash against Inter Milan," Flick said referring to the thrilling 3-3 semi-final home leg before Tuesday's return.

"It doesn't matter where (Valladolid) are playing next season they are right now playing in LaLiga and we respect them. Also, you can lose the title from these matches."

"In the first part of the season, losses against Leganes and Las Palmas (held us back), we suffered so the team know how important this match is."