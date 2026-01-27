Barca host Copenhagen with top-eight Champions League spot at stake

Jan 27 : Barcelona welcome FC Copenhagen in the Champions League on Wednesday knowing a top-eight finish and direct ticket to the last 16 are on the line in their final group stage fixture.

Hansi Flick's side moved up to ninth on 13 points after last week's dramatic comeback win at Slavia Prague, leaving them level with seven other sides battling for a top-eight finish, suggesting goal difference is likely to be a major factor in deciding the final placings.

Their Danish visitors, who are 26th and currently in the elimination zone on eight points, will hope to secure a knockout-phase playoff spot, being tied with four other teams targeting a top-24 finish.

Barca's task has grown in difficulty as they prepare to navigate the match without two key midfielders.

Creative lynchpin Pedri is sidelined with a leg muscle injury sustained against Slavia, which will keep him out for several weeks, while Frenkie de Jong is suspended.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Flick acknowledged the challenge of the crucial fixture against the Danish side but expressed optimism about his squad's depth and determination.

"I hope the team is feeling good and confident," said Flick. "We have to respect Copenhagen. The most important thing is that we do our job and play at our best. It won't be an easy match. The goal is to finish in the top eight.

"We're concentrating on our own game, on what we have to do. This is the Champions League and it's about reaching our highest level. We'll have a tough game, and we won't make excuses. We're eager and confident in our style of play."

Addressing Barcelona's weakened midfield, he added: "We have a good team, also on the bench. We play as a team, and we're eager to compete. It's very important for us. That's what I want to see."

The Catalan side will be looking to build on their hard-earned momentum from the victory over Slavia Prague, which boosted their qualification campaign.

Wednesday's match offers a chance for Barca to reaffirm their status among Europe's elite after reaching the semi-finals last term for the first time since the 2018-19 season.