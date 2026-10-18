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Barca keep perfect LaLiga record with five-goal romp at Betis
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Barca keep perfect LaLiga record with five-goal romp at Betis

Barca keep perfect LaLiga record with five-goal romp at Betis
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Betis v FC Barcelona - Estadio de La Cartuja, Seville, Spain - October 17, 2026 FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Barca keep perfect LaLiga record with five-goal romp at Betis
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Betis v FC Barcelona - Estadio de La Cartuja, Seville, Spain - October 17, 2026 FC Barcelona's Rodri in action with Real Betis' Pablo Fornals REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Barca keep perfect LaLiga record with five-goal romp at Betis
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Betis v FC Barcelona - Estadio de La Cartuja, Seville, Spain - October 17, 2026 FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Barca keep perfect LaLiga record with five-goal romp at Betis
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Betis v FC Barcelona - Estadio de La Cartuja, Seville, Spain - October 17, 2026 FC Barcelona's Gabriel Jesus celebrates scoring their third goal with Lamine Yamal REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Barca keep perfect LaLiga record with five-goal romp at Betis
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Betis v FC Barcelona - Estadio de La Cartuja, Seville, Spain - October 17, 2026 Real Betis' Diego Llorente and Alvaro Valles clash with FC Barcelona's Gabriel Jesus REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
18 Oct 2026 02:50AM
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SEVILLE, Spain, Oct 17 : Barcelona's LaLiga juggernaut rolled into Seville on Saturday and left with the scoreboard smoking, as the leaders beat Real Betis 5-2 to make it nine wins from nine and stretch their blistering league tally to 39 goals.

Lamine Yamal lit the fuse with a dazzling opener before Rodri, Gabriel Jesus, Eric Garcia and substitute Dani Olmo joined the party, while Valentin Gomez and Ez Abde replied for Betis, who played much of the second half with 10 men after Facundo Bernal was sent off for headbutting Lamine.

Earlier, Atletico Madrid won 1-0 at Espanyol thanks to Alex Baena's 89th-minute strike after Julian Alvarez broke down the left and squared for the substitute to smash home.

Barca moved to 27 points, five above Atletico, while third-placed Betis have 19 and Real Madrid, who host Sevilla on Sunday, sit fourth on 18.

Source: Reuters
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