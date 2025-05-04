Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Trump Tariffs GE2025 China CNA Explains Malaysia artificial intelligence Israel-Hamas war Indonesia podcasts Wellness
Logo

Sport

Barca keep title bid on track with 2-1 comeback win at Valladolid
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Trump Tariffs GE2025 China CNA Explains Malaysia artificial intelligence Israel-Hamas war Indonesia podcasts Wellness
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Barca keep title bid on track with 2-1 comeback win at Valladolid

Barca keep title bid on track with 2-1 comeback win at Valladolid
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Valladolid v FC Barcelona - Estadio Jose Zorrilla, Valladolid, Spain - May 3, 2025 Real Valladolid's Eray Comert in action with FC Barcelona's Fermin Lopez REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Barca keep title bid on track with 2-1 comeback win at Valladolid
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Valladolid v FC Barcelona - Estadio Jose Zorrilla, Valladolid, Spain - May 3, 2025 FC Barcelona's Hector Fort in action REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Barca keep title bid on track with 2-1 comeback win at Valladolid
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Valladolid v FC Barcelona - Estadio Jose Zorrilla, Valladolid, Spain - May 3, 2025 FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal in action with Real Valladolid's Raul Moro and Adam Aznou REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
04 May 2025 05:13AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

VALLADOLID, Spain :Barcelona extended the gap atop LaLiga to seven points with a 2-1 comeback win at relegated Real Valladolid on Saturday thanks to second-half strikes by Raphinha and Fermin Lopez.

Valladolid took a surprise lead after six minutes when Ivan Sanchez latched onto Raul Moro's through ball and fired a deflected cross into the far post past Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Barca responded when Raphinha curled a half-volley into the bottom corner in the 54th after Andre Ferreira had parried Lamine Yamal's cross before Gerard Martin set up Fermin Lopez for a long-range finish on the hour to complete the comeback.

Barcelona have 79 points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, who host Celta Vigo on Sunday. Hansi Flick's Barca side visit Inter Milan in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final on Tuesday after a 3-3 draw in midweek.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement