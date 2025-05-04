Barca keep title bid on track with 2-1 comeback win at Valladolid

VALLADOLID, Spain :Barcelona extended the gap atop LaLiga to seven points with a 2-1 comeback win at relegated Real Valladolid on Saturday thanks to second-half strikes by Raphinha and Fermin Lopez.

Valladolid took a surprise lead after six minutes when Ivan Sanchez latched onto Raul Moro's through ball and fired a deflected cross into the far post past Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Barca responded when Raphinha curled a half-volley into the bottom corner in the 54th after Andre Ferreira had parried Lamine Yamal's cross before Gerard Martin set up Fermin Lopez for a long-range finish on the hour to complete the comeback.

Barcelona have 79 points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, who host Celta Vigo on Sunday. Hansi Flick's Barca side visit Inter Milan in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final on Tuesday after a 3-3 draw in midweek.