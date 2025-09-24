Barca left waiting for Camp Nou return after permit denied

Barcelona said their request for a permit to return to the Camp Nou for Sunday's LaLiga match against Real Sociedad has been denied, with the city council highlighting safety and security issues with the revamped venue.

Barca had been hoping to return to a reduced-capacity Camp Nou with 27,000 spectators but have failed to obtain the necessary permits from Barcelona City Council.

Barca will instead host the match at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Montjuic, where they played during the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons with renovations at Camp Nou now nine months behind schedule.

"We have spotted different elements that need to be fixed and have an impact in the safety and security of the stadium," chief of civil protection Sebastia Massague said at a city council meeting.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Barca had to begin their LaLiga home campaign at the Estadi Johan Cruyff in their own training complex, where only 6,000 fans attended their match against Valencia on September 14, after a Post Malone concert left the Lluis Companys pitch in poor condition.

"The club is currently working on the new amendments that the council has shared today," Barca said in a statement.

On Friday, the Catalan club also announced that their Champions League group stage match against Paris St Germain on October 1 would also take place at the Lluis Companys.

Barca are second in LaLiga, trailing leaders Real Madrid by five points but having played a game fewer.