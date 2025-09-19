Barca to play Champions League clash v PSG at Lluis Companys

Barcelona will play their highly-anticipated Champions League group stage match against holders Paris St Germain at the 55,926-capacity Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Montjuic on October 1, the Spanish club announced on Friday.

Accustomed to playing at their iconic 100,000-seat Camp Nou, Barca kicked off their home LaLiga campaign against Valencia in front of just 6,000 fans at the Estadi Johan Cruyff, located within their Sant Joan Despi training complex, on Sunday.

Camp Nou renovations are nine months behind schedule and a Post Malone concert had left the Lluis Companys pitch in poor condition.

"The club continues to work intensively to obtain the necessary administrative permits for the opening of the Spotify Camp Nou in the coming months," Barca said in a statement.

"FC Barcelona would like to thank its members and fans for their understanding and support throughout such a complex and exciting process as the return to the new Spotify Camp Nou."

Barca played at the Lluis Companys in the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons while renovations at Camp Nou were under way.

UEFA regulations state clubs must, in principle, play all Champions League matches in the same stadium from the league phase.

Barca beat Newcastle United 2-1 away in their Champions League opener on Thursday, while PSG crushed Atalanta 4-0 at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday.