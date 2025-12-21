Barca's Denmark defender Christensen suffers cruciate ligament tear

Dec 21 : ‌Barcelona's Andreas Christensen has suffered a partial cruciate ligament tear, the club said on Sunday, as Spanish media reports said the Denmark centre-back could be out for months.

Christensen, who picked up ‌a calf issue in October that ‌kept him out for two weeks, twisted his left knee during Saturday's practice session, LaLiga champions Barca said in a statement.

"After tests carried out on the player, a ‍conservative course of treatment has been chosen. The player’s recovery time will depend on his development," the club added.

The 29-year-old started every game ​for Denmark in ‌this year's World Cup qualifiers, scoring once and providing two assists as ​they finished second in their group to reach ⁠the continental playoffs.

Denmark will ‌play North Macedonia on March 26 ​in the playoffs, where a win will take them to a final clash ‍against Czech Republic or Ireland for a place ⁠in June's World Cup.

LaLiga leaders Barcelona visit ​Villarreal later on ‌Sunday.