Barca's Flick frustrated after Getafe draw

MADRID : Barcelona manager Hansi Flick could not hide his frustration after his side were held to a 1-1 draw at lowly Getafe on Saturday, extending their winless run in LaLiga to four matches.

Flick lamented Barca's wasted chances in a game they dominated with almost 80 per cent of possession and twice as many goal attempts as the home side.

"We wanted to win and we had chances to win. I'm very disappointed that we could not score more goals," Flick told a press conference.

"You can see what it's like to play here in Getafe. They defend well. We created chances, but we weren't on target. We have to keep going. I repeat that we had chances, especially in the first half. After that, I think we lacked a bit more passing accuracy.

"There was a lot of emotion in this stadium, in all the actions, in the contacts. I have never experienced anything like this before. It's something new for me and I have to get used to it."

The febrile atmosphere of a sold-out Getafe Coliseum has been a problem for Barcelona who have failed to win at the South Madrid stadium for five consecutive seasons.

Barcelona are third in the standings on 39 points, four behind second-placed Real Madrid and five adrift of leaders Atletico.

Real, who have a game in hand, host Las Palmas on Sunday.

"If only we were able to score another goal, but there is nothing I can do now and have to accept the result," Flick said.

"But that is still a long way to go and we will fight until the end trying to win LaLiga. We missed two points but earned one so we have to look ahead and try to improve moving forward."