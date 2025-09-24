Logo
Logo

Sport

Barca's Gavi sidelined for up to five months after knee surgery
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Barca's Gavi sidelined for up to five months after knee surgery

Barca's Gavi sidelined for up to five months after knee surgery
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Deportivo Alaves - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain - February 2, 2025 FC Barcelona's Gavi during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Nacho Doce/File Photo
Barca's Gavi sidelined for up to five months after knee surgery
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v FC Barcelona - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - March 16, 2025 FC Barcelona's Gavi during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Juan Medina/File Photo
24 Sep 2025 02:18PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Barcelona midfielder Gavi will be out of action for up to five months after undergoing knee surgery to address a meniscus injury, the LaLiga champions said.

The 21-year-old Spain international, who tore his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in November 2023, injured his right knee in training in August after featuring in Barca's opening two matches of the season.

"Gavi has had an arthroscopy to resolve a medial meniscus injury, which was sutured to preserve the meniscus. Recovery time is estimated at around four-five months," Barca said in a statement late on Tuesday.

Barca are second in LaLiga, trailing Real Madrid by five points but with a game in hand. They visit Real Oviedo on Thursday.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement