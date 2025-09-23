Barca's Gavi to undergo knee surgery on meniscus injury

Barcelona midfielder Gavi will undergo knee surgery to address a lingering meniscus injury, the LaLiga champions said.

The 21-year-old Spain international, who tore his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in November 2023, injured his right knee in training in August after featuring in Barca's opening two matches of the season.

While Barca did not provide a timeline for Gavi's recovery, Spanish media reported that he could be sidelined for five to six weeks.

"Gavi underwent intense sporting stress tests after finishing his conservation course of treatment for the radial injury to the internal meniscus in his right knee," Barca said in a statement on Monday.

"The conclusion is that in order to guarantee the best possible recovery and return to competitive action this Tuesday Gavi will undergo an arthroscopic examination."

The Catalan club have also lost the services of midfielder Fermin Lopez, who has been ruled out for three weeks after suffering a leg muscle injury in their 3-0 win over Getafe on Sunday.

Barca, who are two points behind LaLiga leaders Real Madrid, next travel to Real Oviedo in the league on Thursday.