Barca's Gavi will be back after international break following knee injury, Flick says

Barcelona midfielder Gavi is recovering from a knee injury and will be available after the international break, manager Hansi Flick said ahead of Sunday's LaLiga game at Rayo Vallecano.

The 21-year-old Spaniard injured his right knee in training on Friday after featuring in both of Barcelona's first games of the season.

"The plan is for Gavi to be available for the Valencia game (on September 14). We will see how he progresses. He's better today than he was yesterday. We are positive," Flick told reporters on Saturday.

Gavi made 26 league appearances in Barcelona's title-winning campaign after returning in October from an 11-month layoff with an ACL injury to his right knee.

The Spanish Football Federation, who had earlier named Gavi in their squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Bulgaria and Turkey next week, confirmed on Saturday that he would not join the national team's training camp.

Flick said midfielder Fermin Lopez was expected to stay at the club despite transfer speculation. The 22-year-old Spain international, who came through Barcelona's academy, scored eight goals and provided 10 assists last season.

"Fermin is a great player. He scores goals and provides the final pass, he's brilliant. Most importantly, he wants to be here and his heart is with Barca," the German coach said.

"I have spoken with him and I think he will stay. I will be very happy when the transfer window closes."

Barcelona are aiming for their third straight win of the season when they visit Rayo Vallecano, who last beat them in LaLiga in 2023.

"It will be a tough match against a team that is competing very well. Every game is different and the intensity is always very high," Flick said.

Barcelona, Champions League semi-finalists last year, host Paris St Germain and face away games at Chelsea and Newcastle United during the league phase of this season's competition.

"There are some big games," Flick said of the draw. "For a team like Barca, the goal is to win the Champions League. It is the best competition."