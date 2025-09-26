Barca's injury issues worsen with Raphinha and keeper Garcia out

Brazilian forward Raphinha and keeper Joan Garcia have joined Barcelona's growing injury list, the LaLiga club said on Friday.

Raphinha is expected to be out for around three weeks with a hamstring injury, while Garcia's ruptured meniscus of his left knee requires surgery, keeping him out for between four to six weeks, depending on his recovery.

Barcelona, second in the standings and two points behind Real Madrid, are already missing midfielder Gavi for up to five months after he underwent knee surgery. Fermin Lopez is also out injured but Lamine Yamal and Alejandro Balde are expected to return this weekend.

Hansi Flick's side, unbeaten this season, host Real Sociedad on Sunday before welcoming Paris St Germain on Wednesday in the Champions League.

Wojciech Szczesny will likely fill in for Garcia, who had played every game so far this campaign having signed from Espanyol in June, with Marc-Andre ter Stegen also out injured.