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Barcelona bounce back with big win over Alaves
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Barcelona bounce back with big win over Alaves

Barcelona bounce back with big win over Alaves
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Deportivo Alaves - Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - October 31, 2026 FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates scoring their fourth goal with Raphinha REUTERS/Albert Gea
Barcelona bounce back with big win over Alaves
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Deportivo Alaves - Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - October 31, 2026 FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates scoring their fourth goal REUTERS/Albert Gea
Barcelona bounce back with big win over Alaves
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Deportivo Alaves - Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - October 31, 2026 FC Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates scoring their first goal with Lamine Yamal REUTERS/Albert Gea
Barcelona bounce back with big win over Alaves
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Deportivo Alaves - Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - October 31, 2026 FC Barcelona's Fermin Lopez celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Albert Gea
01 Nov 2026 06:06AM
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Oct 31 : Barcelona responded after losses to Real Madrid and Paris St Germain with an emphatic 6-1 win over Alaves at Camp Nou on Saturday night, as Raphinha, Fermin Lopez, Lamine Yamal and Anthony Gordon got on the scoresheet.

Raphinha finished Fermin's cross for Barcelona's first after eight minutes and Lamine was the provider for Fermin's goal. 

Fermin assisted Raphinha again before Lamine added the fourth in first-half stoppage time.

Substitute Gabriel Jesus set up Lamine's second in the 64th minute and Gordon completed the rout.

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Alaves claimed a late consolation through Mariano Diaz, who capitalised on a mistake by Rodri Hernandez.

Barcelona top the LaLiga standings on 30 points, two ahead of Atletico Madrid, who beat Levante 2-0 earlier on Saturday. Alaves lie eighth after their seventh game without a win.

Source: Reuters
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