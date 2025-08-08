Barcelona coach Flick banned for next Champions League match

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick and his assistant Marcus Sorg have been fined 20,000 euros ($23,320) each and banned for one match in UEFA club competitions for misconduct, the European soccer governing body's disciplinary committee said on Friday.

Flick had been furious at several refereeing decisions in his side's 4-3 semi-final loss to Inter Milan in May that stopped them reaching their first Champions League final in a decade.

The sanctions will take immediate effect, ruling both men out of the dugout for the start of this season's Champions League.

In a separate decision, UEFA fined Barcelona forwards Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski 5,000 euros each for failing to comply with instructions from an anti-doping officer and not immediately reporting to a control post at the same game.

Barcelona were also fined 5,250 euros over fans throwing objects and 2,500 euros for lighting fireworks during the match. Inter were fined 22,000 euros for their supporters' blocking public passageways and another 11,500 euros for lighting fireworks.

($1 = 0.8576 euros)