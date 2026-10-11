Logo
Logo

Sport

Barcelona cruise past Getafe to maintain perfect start
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Barcelona cruise past Getafe to maintain perfect start

Barcelona cruise past Getafe to maintain perfect start
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Getafe - Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - October 10, 2026 FC Barcelona's Anthony Gordon celebrates scoring their first goal with Rodri and Lamine Yamal and Jules Kounde REUTERS/Albert Gea
Barcelona cruise past Getafe to maintain perfect start
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Getafe - Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - October 10, 2026 Getafe's Johan Mojica in action with FC Barcelona's Anthony Gordon REUTERS/Albert Gea
Barcelona cruise past Getafe to maintain perfect start
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Getafe - Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - October 10, 2026 FC Barcelona's Gabriel Jesus celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Albert Gea
Barcelona cruise past Getafe to maintain perfect start
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Getafe - Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - October 10, 2026 FC Barcelona's Jules Kounde scores their third goal past Getafe's David Soria REUTERS/Albert Gea
Barcelona cruise past Getafe to maintain perfect start
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Getafe - Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - October 10, 2026 FC Barcelona's Anthony Gordon celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Albert Gea TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
11 Oct 2026 02:48AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Oct 10 : Barcelona extended their perfect start to the LaLiga season with a comfortable 3-0 home win over Getafe on Saturday, making it eight wins from eight matches and maintaining their lead at the top of the table.

The hosts struck inside two minutes when Anthony Gordon cut in from the left and saw his deflected effort find the net.

Gabriel Jesus doubled the lead on the half-hour mark, scoring on his first start for Barcelona.

Barcelona remained in control after the break, limiting Getafe's opportunities and comfortably protecting their advantage.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

Jules Kounde, who had squandered a clear chance in the first half, added a third in the 73rd minute, heading in Lamine Yamal's curling cross.

The Catalans lead the standings with 24 points, five ahead of Atletico Madrid and nine clear of Real Madrid, who host Villarreal later on Saturday.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement