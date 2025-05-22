Barcelona extend coach Flick's contract to 2027

Barcelona have extended coach Hansi Flick's contract until 2027, the LaLiga club said on Wednesday as they rewarded the German coach who led them to three domestic trophies this season.

Flick, a treble-winning coach with Bayern Munich who signed for the club last year on a two-year deal, arrived in Barcelona eager to redeem himself after he was sacked by Germany in September 2023.

Barcelona quickly established their domestic dominance under Flick, sitting top of the table for most of the season before sealing their 28th LaLiga title with two games left to play.

They also won the Spanish Super Cup and the Copa del Rey, beating arch rivals Real Madrid in both finals.

Barcelona played Real in four Clasicos this season, winning all and scoring 16 goals against them.

"Hansi Flick has made Barca fans happy in his first season for many reasons: for the belief he has given to the team, for the epic comebacks and for the trophies," Barcelona said in a statement.

"The excitement that the German has brought to the club in his first year in charge has made FC Barcelona a feared rival once again in Europe.

"Flick has won 43 of the 54 games he has been in charge, a win rate of 73 per cent, the best in a first season since Luis Enrique recorded 83 per cent."

Flick also led Barcelona to the Champions League semi-finals, where they were knocked out by Inter Milan, with the Italian side edging them 7-6 on aggregate.