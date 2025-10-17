Barcelona extend Spotify partnership for shirts and stadium naming rights

Barcelona have extended their sponsorship agreement with Spotify until 2030, the club announced on Thursday, with the audio streaming giant continuing to feature on the men's and women's first-team jerseys as well as training kits.

The deal extends a collaboration that began three years ago and ensures Spotify retains naming rights for the Camp Nou until 2034, as the iconic stadium undergoes extensive renovation.

"Both Barça and Spotify are global brands with hundreds of millions of fans worldwide," Barcelona said in a statement.

"This partnership enables both brands to expand their presence in strategic markets and create shared synergies with an international reach, connecting with new audiences and consolidating their global outlook.

"With the reopening of the Spotify Camp Nou on the horizon and an excellent generation of young talent, FC Barcelona and Spotify look towards the future together to shape a new and promising era for the club and its global community."