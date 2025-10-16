Barcelona face injury crisis as El Clasico with Real Madrid looms

MADRID :Barcelona are contending with a mounting injury crisis as they prepare to host Girona in LaLiga on Saturday, a week before their eagerly awaited El Clasico clash with Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Hansi Flick's side are without eight first-team players, with striker Robert Lewandowski the latest casualty.

The Polish forward returned from international duty with a torn thigh muscle, joining Dani Olmo, Gavi, Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Raphinha, Joan Garcia and Marc-Andre ter Stegen on the sidelines.

These absences account for more than 30 per cent of Barcelona's senior squad, with the club hemorrhaging players at an alarming rate, having endured up to 10 injuries since August.

The timing couldn't be worse for the Catalans, who are reeling from consecutive defeats: to PSG (2-1) in the Champions League and a humbling 4-1 loss to Sevilla in LaLiga before the international break.

Garcia, Ter Stegen and Gavi are still months away from making a return after knee surgeries, while Lewandowski and Olmo (calf) are also set to miss El Clasico.

The club remain optimistic about Yamal and Lopez as they resumed training on Wednesday and could even be available to face Girona on Saturday with both edging closer to full fitness after groin injuries.

With Torres, who returned early from international duty with Spain suffering from leg muscle fatigue, Barca are expected to play it safe and rest him for the next few days so he can be ready to face Real Madrid.

The biggest question mark surrounds Raphinha, who has suffered a setback in his recovery after sustaining a hamstring injury during a match against Oviedo three weeks ago and has been ruled out of Saturday's clash.

Real Madrid are not without their injury woes either as they prepare for the short drive to Getafe on Sunday.

Defender Dean Huijsen is nursing a small tear in his left calf sustained against Villarreal two weeks ago and his status remains unclear.

Initially diagnosed as a strain, the injury now threatens his availability for Madrid's upcoming fixtures, including the Clasico.

Xabi Alonso's side are further weakened by the absence of four other defenders, as Dani Carvajal, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Antonio Ruediger and Ferland Mendy are also sidelined.

Real Madrid are top of the LaLiga standings on 21 points, two ahead of Barcelona. Villarreal are third on 16 points, one ahead of Real Betis, whom they host in a compelling clash on Saturday.

Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid, fifth and level with three other teams on 13 points, will host 12th-placed Osasuna on Saturday.