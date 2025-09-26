Barcelona fight back to defeat Oviedo 3-1 and stay unbeaten in LaLiga

Barcelona fought back from a goal down to beat Real Oviedo 3-1 on Thursday, with second-half goals from Eric Garcia, Robert Lewandowski and Ronald Araujo overturning Alberto Reina's first-half opener.

The win keeps Barcelona unbeaten in the league, sitting second in the standings with 16 points from six matches, two behind leaders Real Madrid. Oviedo remain mired in the relegation zone in 18th with just three points.

A costly error from Barcelona keeper Joan Garcia gifted Oviedo the lead. In an attempt to clear the ball outside his area, he misplaced his pass, allowing Reina to easily lob him from distance in the 33rd minute.

Barcelona equalised in the 56th minute when Eric Garcia tapped in a rebound from close range and substitute Lewandowski put Barcelona ahead in the 70th minute with a towering header.

Oviedo pushed forward in search of an equaliser but were undone in the 88th minute when Araujo headed home from a corner, sealing the points for the Catalans.