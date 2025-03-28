Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Barcelona thrash Wolfsburg 6-1 to book women's CL semi-final spot
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Barcelona thrash Wolfsburg 6-1 to book women's CL semi-final spot

Barcelona thrash Wolfsburg 6-1 to book women's CL semi-final spot

Soccer Football - Women's Champions League - Quarter Final - Second Leg - FC Barcelona v VfL Wolfsburg - Estadi Johan Cruyff, Barcelona, Spain - March 27, 2025 FC Barcelona's Salma Paralluelo in action REUTERS/Bruna Casas

28 Mar 2025 03:47AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BARCELONA : Defending champions Barcelona cruised to a 6-1 home win over VfL Wolfsburg in the second leg of their women's Champions League quarter-final on Thursday to book a semi-final place with a stunning 10-2 aggregate win.

Barca were 3-0 up at the break following a Salma Paralluelo double and Esmee Brugts's fine strike.

Substitute Claudia Pina bagged a fourth before Wolfsburg forward Lineth Beerensteyn pulled a goal back for the visitors. Pina and defender Maria Leon completed the rout for Barcelona with two free kicks.

The Spanish side will face Manchester City or Chelsea, who play later on Thursday, in the semi-finals in April. City lead 2-0 from the first leg.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement