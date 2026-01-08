Logo
Barcelona thump Athletic Bilbao 5-0 to reach Spanish Super Cup final
Soccer Football - Spanish Super Cup - Semi Final - FC Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao - King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - January 7, 2026 FC Barcelona's Fermin Lopez celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Stringer
Soccer Football - Spanish Super Cup - Semi Final - FC Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao - King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - January 7, 2026 FC Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates scoring their fifth goal with Fermin Lopez REUTERS/Vincent West
Soccer Football - Spanish Super Cup - Semi Final - FC Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao - King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - January 7, 2026 FC Barcelona's Fermin Lopez celebrates scoring their second goal with Raphinha REUTERS/Stringer
Soccer Football - Spanish Super Cup - Semi Final - FC Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao - King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - January 7, 2026 FC Barcelona coach Hansi Flick reacts REUTERS/Vincent West
Soccer Football - Spanish Super Cup - Semi Final - FC Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao - King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - January 7, 2026 Athletic Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde reacts REUTERS/Vincent West
08 Jan 2026 04:59AM (Updated: 08 Jan 2026 05:06AM)
Jan 7 : Fermin ‌Lopez scored one goal and laid on two more as Barcelona tore through Athletic Bilbao to record a 5-0 victory in their Spanish Super Cup semi-final played in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, extending the Catalans’ winning run to nine matches.

Raphinha scored twice while Ferran Torres and Roony Bardghji were also on target in a ‌dominant display as Barcelona led 4-0 at halftime and ‌now await the winner of Thursday’s second semi-final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, also to be played in Jeddah.

Barcelona were ahead in the 22nd minute through Torres, taking an awkward pass that appeared to be a shot gone wrong from Fermin, and his fine first touch allowed him to fire ‍into the back of the net from seven yards.

It was 2-0 on the half-hour mark when Raphinha reached the byline and his low cross to the middle of the penalty box was brilliantly turned into the net by Fermin.

Fermin then ​made it a hat-trick of ‌goal contributions when he turned provider again for Bardghji on 34 minutes, though it was a simple pass into the latter, ​who twisted and turned in the box before firing low into the net.

Barcelona were ⁠rampant at this stage and they ‌added a fourth through Raphinha when he burst into the box and ​blasted into the roof of the net.

The Brazilian netted his second on 52 minutes as Bilbao failed to clear a ball ‍into the penalty area, and Raphinha fired home a left-footed shot.

Barcelona are looking to ⁠defend the Super Cup title they won last season, extending their record number of ​victories in the competition ‌to 15. The final will be played on Sunday in ‍Jeddah.

(Reporting ​by Nick SaidEditing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters
