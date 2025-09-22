Barcelona's Lopez out for three weeks with muscle injury

Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez will be sidelined for three weeks after suffering a leg muscle injury during the weekend's 3-0 LaLiga win over Getafe, his club said on Monday.

The 22-year-old Spain international, who scored twice in Barcelona's 6-0 win against Valencia this month, picked up the injury late in Sunday's game after coming on as a second-half substitute.

"The player Fermin Lopez has an iliopsoas muscle injury in his left leg. He will be out of action for around three weeks," Barcelona posted on X.

The injury will rule Lopez out of Barcelona's Champions League clash with Paris St Germain on October 1.

LaLiga Champions Barcelona, who visit Oviedo on Thursday, trail leaders Real Madrid by two points.