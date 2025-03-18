Logo
Barcelona's postponed match with Osasuna rescheduled for March 27
Sport

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Osasuna - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain - March 8, 2025 Groundstaff roll up the goal net after the match was postponed due to the death of Carlos Minarro Garcia, a member of FC Barcelona's medical staff REUTERS/Albert Gea/File Photo

18 Mar 2025 12:16AM
Barcelona's LaLiga game with Osasuna, postponed earlier this month due to the death of the Catalan club's doctor Carles Minarro Garcia, has been rescheduled for March 27, the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) said on Monday.

Both teams had announced the line-up on March 8, and the players went to warm up, before hosts Barcelona declared that the game was postponed through the stadium speakers.

Osasuna are scheduled to visit Athletic Bilbao on March 28, just a day after the rescheduled match. League leaders Barcelona are set to host Girona on March 30.

Spanish media reports said Barcelona were considering appealing the RFEF decision due to Raphinha and Ronald Araujo, who are expected to play for Brazil and Uruguay in the World Cup qualifiers on March 21 and 25, being unavailable to play on March 27.

Source: Reuters
