Barcelona's Rodri ruled out of Atletico clash with hamstring injury

Nov 4 : Barcelona midfielder Rodri will miss Sunday's LaLiga match against Atletico Madrid after suffering a hamstring injury, the club said on Wednesday.

• The Spain international was substituted at halftime during Tuesday's 3-0 Champions League victory over Aston Villa after feeling muscle discomfort

• "The tests have confirmed a minor injury to his right hamstring (biceps femoris muscle)," Barcelona said, adding that his return timeline would depend on his recovery progress

• The injury is a blow to Barcelona ahead of Sunday's top-of-the-table clash, with Hansi Flick's side leading second-placed Atletico by two points