Bardet makes brief Tour appearance as water carrier

Sport

Sport

FILE PHOTO: Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 21 - Monaco to Nice - Monaco, France - July 21, 2024 Team dsm-firmenich PostNL's Romain Bardet crosses the finish line after stage 21 REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File photo
Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 10 - Ennezat to Mont-Dore - Mont-Dore, France - July 14, 2025 EF Education - EasyPost's Alex Baudin, Soudal Quick-Step's Valentin Paret Peintre and Team Visma | Lease a Bike's Simon Yates in action during stage 10 REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 10 - Ennezat to Mont-Dore - Ennezat, France - July 14, 2025 Arkea - B&B Hotels' Cristian Rodriguez in action in the peloton during stage 10 REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 10 - Ennezat to Mont-Dore - Ennezat, France - July 14, 2025 Spectators pose with the flag of France during stage 10 REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 10 - Ennezat to Mont-Dore - Ennezat, France - July 14, 2025 Israel - Premier Tech's Joseph Blackmore in action with riders during stage 10 REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
14 Jul 2025 10:32PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MONT-DORE :A month after hanging up his wheels, former Tour de France podium finisher Romain Bardet found himself back at the race on Monday – but this time on the roadside, handing out water bottles to former teammates during Stage 10.

The 34-year-old Frenchman, once hailed as the great home hope and a perennial team leader at the Tour, made a surprise appearance in the Massif Central, the region he calls home.

Where he once attacked on mountain passes, Bardet was instead offering bidons to Picnic PostNL riders – a quiet, symbolic role-reversal that was not lost on fans or the peloton.

Bardet retired last month following the Criterium du Dauphine, ending a career that included two Tour podiums, in 2016 and 2017, and four stage victories on the world's biggest race.

While his days of leading GC battles are over, Bardet’s brief stint as a water carrier showed he is still very much part of the cycling family.

(Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters
