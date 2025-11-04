Barrett brothers both out for test against Scotland

EDINBURGH :New Zealand captain Scott Barrett and his brother Jordie have both been ruled out for Saturday’s test against Scotland after being forced off early in the All Blacks’ weekend win over Ireland in Chicago, officials confirmed on Monday.

Scott went off after three minutes while Jordie was replaced some 13 minutes later in New Zealand’s 26-13 win at Soldier Field.

Both are to undergo further medical checks on Tuesday, which should give a clearer indication of when they will be fit again.

Scott suffered a gash below the knee and was given 12 stitches, while Jordie hurt his ankle and knee in a tackle as an Irish player fell on him.

New Zealand coach Scott Robertson has called up Josh Beehre as cover for Scott Barrett. He started in the second row in the All Blacks XV’s win against the Barbarians in London on Sunday.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; editing by Pritha Sarkar)