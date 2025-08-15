Barrett returns to lead All Blacks against Argentina

Scott Barrett has returned from injury to lead the All Blacks in the Rugby Championship opener against Argentina as Scott Robertson reverted to his strongest match-day squad for Saturday's test in Cordoba.

Barrett missed the last two tests against France with a calf injury but slots back into the second row alongside Netherlands-born lock Fabian Holland.

Robertson picked a number of fringe players in the third test against France in Hamilton but has shelved experimentation for the Pumas, omitting all the uncapped players in his squad.

That sees Finlay Christie named as back-up scrumhalf on the bench instead of Kyle Preston, while Samipeni Finau will offer loose forward cover rather than untried flanker Simon Parker.

"We’ve had a great week of training in Buenos Aires and the group is ready to go out and perform. Scott and our leaders have led from the front and there’s a lot of focus and motivation in the group for the start of the campaign," said Robertson.

"We know the Pumas identity is a fast and physical game and we’ve selected a team that will embrace the occasion.

"It’s been 30 years since the All Blacks played in Córdoba and we are looking forward to the passion and energy of the home crowd."

Robertson has stuck with using mobile lock Tupou Vaa'i at blindside flanker, leaving Ardie Savea at number eight and Du'Plessis Kirifi at openside flanker.

Billy Proctor remains at centre behind Jordie Barrett, keeping Rieko Ioane on the wing in Robertson's other tactical tweak from the France series.

With injuries to Cameron Roigard and Noah Hotham, Cortez Ratima was named starting scrumhalf, partnering with playmaker Beauden Barrett in the halfbacks.

Anton Lienert-Brown offers midfield cover in a strong bench also featuring playmaker Damian McKenzie.

The All Blacks will look to continue their domination of the Pumas on their home soil, having never lost a test against them in Argentina.

Team:

15-Will Jordan, 14-Sevu Reece, 13-Billy Proctor, 12-Jordie Barrett, 11-Rieko Ioane, 10-Beauden Barrett, 9-Cortez Ratima, 8-Ardie Savea, 7-Du’Plessis Kirifi, 6-Tupou Vaa'i, 5-Fabian Holland, 4-Scott Barrett (capt), 3-Fletcher Newell, 2-Codie Taylor, 1-Ethan de Groot

Replacements - 16-Samisoni Taukei'aho, 17-Ollie Norris, 18-Pasilio Tosi, 19-Patrick Tuipulotu, 20-Samipeni Finau, 21-Finlay Christie, 22-Anton Lienert-Brown, 23-Damian McKenzie