Baseball-Dodgers fans celebrate World Series title with championship parade

LOS ANGELES :Ecstatic Dodgers fans basked in the glow of their team's latest World Series title with a festive parade through the streets of downtown LA on Monday, days after a thrilling Game Seven win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Blue and white confetti rained down on the tens of thousands of fans who lined the streets on a sunny day to catch a glimpse of the players as they rode atop double-decker buses along the 1.7-mile parade route.

The Dodgers were down to their final two outs in Saturday's decider in Toronto but rallied to become the first MLB team to repeat as champions since the New York Yankees won three in a row from 1998 to 2000.

Shohei Ohtani, the pitcher-hitter who started Game Seven, said he was enjoying the fans' enthusiasm and could not help but dream of what might still be ahead for the team.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"I'm thinking about the third time we are going to do this," the Japanese superstar said through an interpreter.

Dodgers fan Jason White said he experienced every emotion during the rollercoaster series, which drew huge ratings.

"Unbelievable," White said while standing along the parade route.

"It was shocking. It was dramatic. I couldn't watch. I had to watch secretly, you know what I mean? It was up and down, all the emotion. Classic, classic series."

Retiring Dodger pitcher Clayton Kershaw said from atop one of the buses that he was "blown away" by the fan turnout.

"It's a perfect way to be done," he said.

Fans also poured into Dodger Stadium where players and manager Dave Roberts were scheduled to appear to wrap up this year's festivities.

City Hall earlier in the day said it had activated the Emergency Operations Center at Level 2 with personnel from more than 20 departments to coordinate safety and logistics.

Los Angeles police planned a heightened, visible presence around the route and near Dodger Stadium, and transit authorities deployed more than 125 traffic officers.